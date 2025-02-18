Analyzing CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) & Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 15.43% 7.45% 0.70% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 14.95% 5.91% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CB Financial Services and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dividends

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.09%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.51%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CB Financial Services pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $81.62 million 1.92 $12.59 million $2.39 12.81 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $808.99 million 3.09 $120.99 million $1.43 20.45

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats CB Financial Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

