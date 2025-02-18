Analyzing New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) and Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ)

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Alabama Aircraft Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -71.96% 211.11% Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Alabama Aircraft Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alabama Aircraft Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and Alabama Aircraft Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Horizon Aircraft presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.62%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Alabama Aircraft Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company’s services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

