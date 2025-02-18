AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $467,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3,767.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,751,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

