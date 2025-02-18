Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AON were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AON opened at $387.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $395.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.79.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Get Our Latest Report on AON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.