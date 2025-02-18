Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 17th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, PDD, Berkshire Hathaway, Lululemon Athletica, Honeywell International, and NIKE are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the manufacturing, design, and distribution of clothing and accessories. Investors interested in the fashion industry may choose to invest in apparel stocks to gain exposure to this sector and potentially benefit from fluctuations in consumer demand for clothing and fashion trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,071.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $969.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $923.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,807,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $479.77. 2,823,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.14 and a 200 day moving average of $458.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU stock traded down $24.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.68. 3,308,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,576. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.37 and its 200 day moving average is $321.33. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.75. 5,348,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $73.02. 9,236,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,118,210. NIKE has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

See Also