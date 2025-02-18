Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,223,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,328,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,658,000 after purchasing an additional 843,662 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 319,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

