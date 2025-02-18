ARPA Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, ARPA has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ARPA has a market capitalization of $54.12 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03550824 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $12,463,549.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

