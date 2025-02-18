ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Short Interest Up 9.1% in January

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

NASDAQ AVBP opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVBP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,833,000 after purchasing an additional 400,838 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

