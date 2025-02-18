Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Arvinas Trading Up 3.6 %
Arvinas stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $53.08.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 198.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80,984 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
