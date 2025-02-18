Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Arvinas Trading Up 3.6 %

Arvinas stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 198.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80,984 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.