Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,550 ($82.64).

AHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,600 ($83.27) to GBX 7,300 ($92.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.32) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.79) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,320 ($67.12) per share, with a total value of £212,800 ($268,483.47). Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,146.58 ($64.93) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,807 ($60.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,448 ($81.35). The company has a market capitalization of £28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,493.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

