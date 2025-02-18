Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $116,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $264.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,310.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.54. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

