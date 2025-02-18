Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Reduced by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $152.65. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

