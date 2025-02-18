Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,788 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $26,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.