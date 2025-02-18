Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

