Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $31.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

