Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

MDY opened at $583.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.34 and its 200 day moving average is $575.71. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $510.45 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.