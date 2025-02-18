Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 12,711 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $48,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

