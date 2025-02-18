Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,581 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average is $219.64.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

