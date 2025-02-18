Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

