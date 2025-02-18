Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 24,694 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $72,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after buying an additional 324,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

