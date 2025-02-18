Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 28,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Avantor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $142,512,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avantor by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

