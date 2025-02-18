Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $683.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $260.27 and a 12 month high of $698.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

