Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 3,286 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $53,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

