Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 454,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NIKE by 187.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 211,461 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

