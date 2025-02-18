Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $132.04 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 228.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764,078 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $132,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 582.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 361,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 308,277 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $8,490,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 41.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after buying an additional 154,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,978,000 after purchasing an additional 154,509 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $8,266,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

New York Times Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NYT opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.