Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $45.77 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,799,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,234 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $45,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 133.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Upwork by 40.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 2,216.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 481,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,279 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $73,213.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,221.23. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,703,432.80. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,389. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.91.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

