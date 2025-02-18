Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $7.25 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.29.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

