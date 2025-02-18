Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $451.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $454.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.70 and its 200 day moving average is $323.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.