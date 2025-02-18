Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 306,599 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 306,599 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,940,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 701,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 695,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $565,880.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,289,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,873,379.13. This trade represents a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 402,024 shares of company stock worth $6,936,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.62. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

