Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 56,802 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $116,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,718 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,638.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $39,776.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,106.35. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,180 shares of company stock worth $1,821,971. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

