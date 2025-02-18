Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $17,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Burford Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 582,514 shares during the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burford Capital by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 595,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,422.85. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

