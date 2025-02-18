Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.77.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $440.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.