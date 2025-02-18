Banco BPM (BNCZF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Shares of BNCZF opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

