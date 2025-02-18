Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,854.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

