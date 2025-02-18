BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
BayCom Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BCML stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Hovde Group downgraded BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
