BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BayCom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCML stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

