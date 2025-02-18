Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.25) per share and revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.