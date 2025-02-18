Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDM. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 55.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $387,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12 month low of $77.60 and a 12 month high of $107.60.

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

