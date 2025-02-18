Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $37,000 in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TALK. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Talkspace by 37.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TALK shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Talkspace Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TALK opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $689.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.00 and a beta of 1.14. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

