Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 4,893 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after buying an additional 7,554,382 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,707,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

