Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $458,000 Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

