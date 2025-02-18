Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 135,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
Shares of BETR stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.
About Better Home & Finance
