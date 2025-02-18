Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 135,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of BETR stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

