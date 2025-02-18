Bfsg LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

