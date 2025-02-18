Bfsg LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,807,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

