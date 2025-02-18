Bfsg LLC Sells 5,148 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 193,242 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,153,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VDE opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.05. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

