Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of BTM stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 480.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 522,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 432,073 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

