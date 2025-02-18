BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 76.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE IFF opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

