BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.11.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.90 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

