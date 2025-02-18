BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 32.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $766,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,120.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. This trade represents a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $973.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,019.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

