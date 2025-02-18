Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading 10.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 238,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,548,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Block Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas Company with current oil and gas production and material production and cashflow led growth opportunities from fields in Georgia.

Led by a management team with unrivalled experience in the Caucasus, Block’s aim is to deliver near and medium-term cashflows for reinvestment into medium and longer-term high impact opportunities, though a four-project strategy.

