Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 15th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, use, or implementation of blockchain technology. These stocks are often seen as a way for investors to gain exposure to the growing blockchain industry and its potential for disruption across various sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,892,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,388,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.77.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,542,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,925,144. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.36.

